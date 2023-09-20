Samsung brings One UI 6 beta to the Galaxy S22 series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the One UI 6 beta to the Galaxy S22 series in Korea.

There’s no word on wider availability just yet.

Samsung has already pushed out the One UI 6 beta to the Galaxy S23 range, but what if you’ve got last year’s flagship phone? Fortunately, the Korean brand is now pushing the beta software out to the Galaxy S22 series in its home market.

Samsung announced the news on its Korean-language community forum, confirming that the One UI 6 beta is available on the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. Users can sign up via the Samsung Members app.

There’s no word on when this beta will be coming to Galaxy S22 series phones in other markets. Nevertheless, the release in Korea suggests that availability in other countries can’t be far away.

In any event, One UI 6 brings a cleaner UI, an overhauled quick panel, multiple lock screens that can change via Modes/Routines, and the usual Android 14 features.

Comments