One UI 6 stable update for Galaxy S22 series is finally available in the US

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out the stable One UI 6 update for Galaxy S22 users, this time in the US.

The update began its rollout in Europe with the Galaxy S22 Ultra about ten days ago and has now arrived to customers in the US.

User reports suggest that T-Mobile is the first to roll it out, and we expect Verizon and AT&T to follow soon after.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was one of the best Android phones upon its release. Customers who purchased the phone were happy with their purchase, and Samsung gave them a fresh reason to celebrate when it began rolling out One UI 6 based on Android 14. The update was primarily available in Europe and Asia but has finally started rolling out in the US.

User reports are now coming in that T-Mobile has begun rolling out the One UI 6 update to the Galaxy S22 series.

While globally, users have received the DWK4 build, users in the US are getting the DWK5 build. It is not immediately apparent if there are any differences between the two releases. We’re also trying to find the available security patch on the update, but in all likelihood, it is expected to be the November 2023 security patch that is also available to users in Europe.

T-Mobile has begun its rollout, so we expect Verizon and AT&T to follow suit soon. Samsung usually does staged rollouts. If no critical bugs are spotted, the update will be rolled out gradually to more users in the US. If you have a Galaxy S22 series smartphone, you can check for updates at Settings > Software update > Check for software updates.

One UI 6 includes new features, such as significant visual changes in the Quick Settings panel, the Lockscreen, and the Notification panel, a new Studio video editor app, a new Auto Blocker setting to improve your phone’s security, and other minor changes.

Comments