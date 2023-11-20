Samsung Galaxy S22 gets One UI 6 stable update based on Android 14

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out the stable One UI 6 update for Galaxy S22 users.

The update rollout has begun in Europe with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it will gradually expand to all three phones in the series and across more regions.

The update is version DWK4 and comes with November 2023 security patches.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was one of the best Android phones upon its release, and it only got dethroned by the newer Galaxy S23 series. Samsung provides long software support for its phones, ensuring the phone has a good life beyond the first year of release. The company is now rolling out One UI 6 based on Android 14 to the Galaxy S22 series in the stable branch, so you can now be on the latest version of Android without any fuss of betas.

As per user reports, Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 6 updates for Galaxy S22 users. The rollout has already started for users in Europe first, with the reports mentioning Galaxy S22 Ultra specifically. We presume the same is also rolling out to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.

The update is version DWK4 and comes with the November 2023 security patches. Since this is a major platform update, it comes in at a cool 3.1GB in size.

Samsung usually does staged rollouts. If no critical bugs are spotted, the update will be rolled out gradually to more users in more regions. If you have a Galaxy S22 series smartphone, you can check for updates at Settings > Software update > Check for software updates.

One UI 6 includes new features, such as significant visual changes in the Quick Settings panel, the Lockscreen, and the Notification panel, a new Studio video editor app, a new Auto Blocker setting to improve your phone’s security, and other smaller changes.

