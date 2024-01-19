Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Should you upgrade?
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: At a glance
- The S24 Ultra is launching for $100 more than its predecessor.
- The phone has a much faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
- Camera tech is generally improved, but (genuine) optical zoom is capped at 5x versus the 10x on the S21 Ultra.
- The S24 Ultra can charge at 45W, whereas the S21 Ultra is limited to 25W.
- There's a new 1TB storage option for the S24 Ultra, but most people shouldn't buy it.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specs
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Display
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED
Curved WQHD+
3,200 x 1,440
Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate
HDR10+ certified
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
6.8-inch Dynamix AMOLED 2X Display
3,120 x 1,440
Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate
HDR10+ certified
Processor
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2100
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
12 or 16GB
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
12GB
Storage
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
128, 256, or 512GB
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
Battery
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
5,000mAh
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
5,000mAh
45W wired charging
15W wireless
Wireless PowerShare
Cameras
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Rear:
- Wide-angle: 108MP, ƒ/1.8, 0.8µm with OIS and phase-detection AF
- Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.22µm with OIS, dual-pixel AF, and 3x optical zoom
- Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/4.9, 1.22µm with OIS, dual-pixel AF, and 10x optical zoom
- Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.4µm with dual-pixel AF and a 120-degree FoV
- Laser AF sensor
10x optical zoom
100x "Space Zoom"
Front:
- 40MP, ƒ/2.2, 0.7µm, with phase-detection AF
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Rear:
- Wide-angle: 200MP, ƒ/1.7, Super Quad Pixel AF, OIS
- Main telephoto: 50MP, ƒ/3.4, 5x optical zoom, Quad Pixel AF, OIS
- Second telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 3x zoom, Dual Pixel AF, OIS
- Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, Dual Pixel AF, 120-degree FoV
Laser AF
100x Space Zoom
Front:
- 12MP, ƒ/2.2, Dual Pixel AF
Connectivity
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
4G LTE support
5G (sub-6GHz, SA and NSA, mmWave)
Wi-Fi 6E support
Bluetooth 5.2
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
4G LTE
5G (incl. sub-6GHz TDD/FDD)
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
S Pen support
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Yes
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Yes
Operating system
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
One UI 3.1
Android 11
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
One UI 6.1
Android 14
Water resistance
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
IP68
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
IP68
Security
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock
Colors
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
128 GB in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black
256 and 512GB in Phantom Black
Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Gray
Dimensions and weight
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9mm
229g
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
79 x 162.3 x 8.6mm
232g
MicroSD
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
No
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
No
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price and availability
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Launched at $1,199.99, used starting at approx. $300
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts at $1,299.99
The S21 Ultra has been discontinued for some time, as you’d imagine. Used units are floating around here and there. The more important thing to note is that the S24 Ultra is launching for $100 more than its predecessor did, and that’s before accounting for higher storage tiers. Samsung blames the price increase on “various reasons,” likely meaning inflation, supply chain issues, and/or increasingly advanced tech. Consumers were bound to feel the bite eventually.
Speaking of storage, let’s get this out there: you probably don’t need the 1TB version of the S24 Ultra. That’s more than some laptops have, and most of us now rely on streaming for music, movies, and TV. You might consider 1TB if you shoot a lot of 4K video, regularly cache a lot of media for trips, and/or plan to install multiple games with a lot of 3D art assets. Clearly, “a lot” is the operative term here.
The S24 Ultra is shipping worldwide on January 31, 2024.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Should you upgrade?
Possibly, but it’s not an urgent upgrade by any means. The S24 Ultra is faster, being equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, yet the S21 Ultra should still keep up with most apps. You’re mostly going to notice the difference in high-end 3D games, assuming you play any on your phone. The S24 Ultra does have some unique AI functions — but some of those may eventually migrate to older devices. We’ll have to wait and see.
The S24 Ultra also incorporates newer camera tech, including a bump from 108 to 200 megapixels on its primary wide sensor, which is paired with an f/1.7 lens aperture allowing for better low-light shooting. Surprisingly, Samsung has radically altered its telephoto system, dropping max optical zoom from 10x to 5x while boosting megapixel count on one of the tele sensors from 10 to 50. Samsung argues it’s more important to improve zoom in the ranges customers normally use, but this will no doubt annoy people who used that 10x optical for scenery or concerts.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra sports faster charging at 45W.
One unambiguous upgrade is 45W wired charging. The S21 Ultra is capped at 25W, which is lackluster for any flagship phone. When the device was new, there were already rivals charging at 60 or even 120W. We wish the S24 Ultra was in that league too, of course, but you’ll certainly appreciate faster charging coming from other Samsung hardware. Just make sure you have a USB charger rated for 45W or higher.
Other changes are comparatively minor. Resolution on the S24 Ultra is decreased to 3,120 x 1,440, but you’re unlikely to notice given other display tweaks such as improved brightness. The same goes for its selfie camera, down from 40 megapixels to 12, but with what should be improved performance.
ProVisual Engine
Up to 1TB of storage
New AI tools
Great battery life
Versatile camera system
Excellent performance
Let’s boil it down this way — you’ll enjoy the S24 Ultra if you can get good trade-in or resale value for your S21. It’s just not a fundamental leap. You’ll get seven years of Android updates, all the way through Android 21, but that shouldn’t matter unless you’re planning to hold on for a phone that long.
Would you upgrade from the S21 Ultra to the S24 Ultra?
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: FAQ
Yes, they both share an IP68 rating. That means they can be submerged in fresh water to a depth of 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) for 30 minutes. You’ll be alright if they’re caught in the rain or dropped in the bathtub, in other words, but you shouldn’t intentionally swim with them or take a shower. Avoid exposing them to salt water or chlorine.
No. The last Ultra with a microSD slot was the S20 Ultra, unfortunately.
In some cases they may, but that could depend on the country in which you buy your phone. Check with the store you’re buying from.
Yes. They each have twin nano-SIM slots as well as eSIM support. You may want to doublecheck with the store you’re shopping at however, since phone makers often have regional variations.
No, they don’t. You’ll have to buy your own, preferably one rated at 45W or higher to achieve maximum charging speeds.