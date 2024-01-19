Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: At a glance The S24 Ultra is launching for $100 more than its predecessor.

The phone has a much faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Camera tech is generally improved, but (genuine) optical zoom is capped at 5x versus the 10x on the S21 Ultra.

The S24 Ultra can charge at 45W, whereas the S21 Ultra is limited to 25W.

There's a new 1TB storage option for the S24 Ultra, but most people shouldn't buy it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Curved WQHD+

3,200 x 1,440

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ certified

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6.8-inch Dynamix AMOLED 2X Display

3,120 x 1,440

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ certified



Processor

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12 or 16GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128, 256, or 512GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5,000mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5,000mAh

45W wired charging

15W wireless

Wireless PowerShare



Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Rear:

- Wide-angle: 108MP, ƒ/1.8, 0.8µm with OIS and phase-detection AF

- Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.22µm with OIS, dual-pixel AF, and 3x optical zoom

- Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/4.9, 1.22µm with OIS, dual-pixel AF, and 10x optical zoom

- Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.4µm with dual-pixel AF and a 120-degree FoV

- Laser AF sensor



10x optical zoom

100x "Space Zoom"



Front:

- 40MP, ƒ/2.2, 0.7µm, with phase-detection AF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rear:

- Wide-angle: 200MP, ƒ/1.7, Super Quad Pixel AF, OIS

- Main telephoto: 50MP, ƒ/3.4, 5x optical zoom, Quad Pixel AF, OIS

- Second telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 3x zoom, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

- Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, Dual Pixel AF, 120-degree FoV



Laser AF

100x Space Zoom



Front:

- 12MP, ƒ/2.2, Dual Pixel AF

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 4G LTE support

5G (sub-6GHz, SA and NSA, mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6E support

Bluetooth 5.2

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 4G LTE

5G (incl. sub-6GHz TDD/FDD)

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3



S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Yes

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Yes

Operating system

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra One UI 3.1

Android 11

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra One UI 6.1

Android 14

Water resistance

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra IP68

Security

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock

Colors

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 GB in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black



256 and 512GB in Phantom Black



Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown





Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Gray

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9mm

229g

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 79 x 162.3 x 8.6mm

232g

MicroSD

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra No

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra No



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price and availability

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Launched at $1,199.99, used starting at approx. $300 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts at $1,299.99

The S21 Ultra has been discontinued for some time, as you’d imagine. Used units are floating around here and there. The more important thing to note is that the S24 Ultra is launching for $100 more than its predecessor did, and that’s before accounting for higher storage tiers. Samsung blames the price increase on “various reasons,” likely meaning inflation, supply chain issues, and/or increasingly advanced tech. Consumers were bound to feel the bite eventually.

Speaking of storage, let’s get this out there: you probably don’t need the 1TB version of the S24 Ultra. That’s more than some laptops have, and most of us now rely on streaming for music, movies, and TV. You might consider 1TB if you shoot a lot of 4K video, regularly cache a lot of media for trips, and/or plan to install multiple games with a lot of 3D art assets. Clearly, “a lot” is the operative term here.

The S24 Ultra is shipping worldwide on January 31, 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Possibly, but it’s not an urgent upgrade by any means. The S24 Ultra is faster, being equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, yet the S21 Ultra should still keep up with most apps. You’re mostly going to notice the difference in high-end 3D games, assuming you play any on your phone. The S24 Ultra does have some unique AI functions — but some of those may eventually migrate to older devices. We’ll have to wait and see.

The S24 Ultra also incorporates newer camera tech, including a bump from 108 to 200 megapixels on its primary wide sensor, which is paired with an f/1.7 lens aperture allowing for better low-light shooting. Surprisingly, Samsung has radically altered its telephoto system, dropping max optical zoom from 10x to 5x while boosting megapixel count on one of the tele sensors from 10 to 50. Samsung argues it’s more important to improve zoom in the ranges customers normally use, but this will no doubt annoy people who used that 10x optical for scenery or concerts.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra sports faster charging at 45W.

One unambiguous upgrade is 45W wired charging. The S21 Ultra is capped at 25W, which is lackluster for any flagship phone. When the device was new, there were already rivals charging at 60 or even 120W. We wish the S24 Ultra was in that league too, of course, but you’ll certainly appreciate faster charging coming from other Samsung hardware. Just make sure you have a USB charger rated for 45W or higher.

Other changes are comparatively minor. Resolution on the S24 Ultra is decreased to 3,120 x 1,440, but you’re unlikely to notice given other display tweaks such as improved brightness. The same goes for its selfie camera, down from 40 megapixels to 12, but with what should be improved performance.

Let’s boil it down this way — you’ll enjoy the S24 Ultra if you can get good trade-in or resale value for your S21. It’s just not a fundamental leap. You’ll get seven years of Android updates, all the way through Android 21, but that shouldn’t matter unless you’re planning to hold on for a phone that long.

Would you upgrade from the S21 Ultra to the S24 Ultra? 110 votes Yes 51 % No 49 %

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: FAQ

Are the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra waterproof? Yes, they both share an IP68 rating. That means they can be submerged in fresh water to a depth of 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) for 30 minutes. You’ll be alright if they’re caught in the rain or dropped in the bathtub, in other words, but you shouldn’t intentionally swim with them or take a shower. Avoid exposing them to salt water or chlorine.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra have an SD card slot? No. The last Ultra with a microSD slot was the S20 Ultra, unfortunately.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra come with a screen protector? In some cases they may, but that could depend on the country in which you buy your phone. Check with the store you’re buying from.

Are the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra dual SIM and eSIM? Yes. They each have twin nano-SIM slots as well as eSIM support. You may want to doublecheck with the store you’re shopping at however, since phone makers often have regional variations.