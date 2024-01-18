Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S21: At a glance The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has a higher resolution display than the S21 Plus.

The Galaxy S24 Plus supports faster charging.

Samsung promises seven years of major OS upgrades and security updates with the Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus have a better camera system.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are more powerful.

All four smartphones come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S21: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Display

Samsung Galaxy S24 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED

QHD+ (3,120 x 1,440)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S21 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED

FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080)

120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED

FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080)

120Hz refresh rate

Processor

Samsung Galaxy S24 US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

Samsung Galaxy S21 US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Global: Samsung Exynos 2100

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Global: Samsung Exynos 2100

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S24 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 12GB

Samsung Galaxy S21 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 8GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB or 256GB

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB or 512GB

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB or 256GB

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128GB or 256GB

No expandable storage

Battery and charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 4,000mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 4,900mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S21 4,000mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 4,800mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S24 Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS

- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture

- 10MP telephoto

ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom



Front:

- 12MP

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS

- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture

- 10MP telephoto

ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom



Front:

- 12MP

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Samsung Galaxy S21 Rear:

- 12MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS

- 64MP telephoto

ƒ/2.0 aperture, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom

- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture



Front:

- 10MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Rear:

- 12MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS

- 64MP telephoto

ƒ/2.0 aperture, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom

- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture



Front:

- 10MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

Security

Samsung Galaxy S24 In-display fingerprint, face unlock

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus In-display fingerprint, face unlock

Samsung Galaxy S21 In-display fingerprint, face unlock

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus In-display fingerprint, face unlock

Water resistance

Samsung Galaxy S24 IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus IP68

Samsung Galaxy S21 IP68

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus IP68

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S24 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S21 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC support

Software

Samsung Galaxy S24 One UI 6.1

Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus One UI 6.1

Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S21 Android 11

Upgradeable to Android 14 (One UI 6)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Android 11

Upgradeable to Android 14 (One UI 6)

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S24 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

167g

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm

196g

Samsung Galaxy S21 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm

169g

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm

200g



Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S21: Price and availability

Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24 8GB/128GB : $799.99

: $799.99 8GB/256GB: $859.99 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 12GB/256GB : $999.99

: $999.99 12GB/512GB: $1,119.99 Samsung Galaxy S21: Launched at $799.99

Launched at $799.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Launched at $999.99

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus were announced on January 17, 2024, and are currently available for pre-order. If you plan to get either of these phones, now is a great time to do so, with Samsung’s pre-order offers, including $100 of Samsung store credit, a free storage upgrade, and enhanced trade-in deals. Once the devices go on general sale on January 31, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will be priced starting at $799 and $999, respectively.

The standard and Plus model starting prices remain unchanged, with the S21 and S21 Plus launching at $799 and $999, respectively, three years ago. However, the Galaxy S21 series smartphones are no longer on sale, but you can find used and refurbished models from third-party sellers on Amazon and other online stores, with prices around the $500 or $250 mark for a refurbished S21 Plus and standard S21.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S21: Should you upgrade?

Galaxy S24 Galaxy S21

The Galaxy S24 isn’t as big of an upgrade over the Galaxy S21 as you’d expect, even though the latter is three years old at this point. Yes, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a much faster processor, but the Snapdragon 888 is still capable enough. Most other hardware features, from the battery and charging speeds to RAM, storage, and dust and water resistance, remain the same.

The S24 does get a solid camera upgrade, though, with its 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultrawide shooter, and made even better with Galaxy AI’s camera features, which includes Samsung’s take on Magic Editor. But the Galaxy S21, with its 12MP main camera, 64 telephoto lens, and 12MP ultrawide, was one of the best of its time and remains excellent, even if it won’t have all the software bells and whistles of the new smartphones.

It’s on the software side where the majority of the changes are. One UI 6.1, based on Android 14, brings Galaxy AI and interesting features like live translation, transcription services, chat assistance, webpage summarization, and more. Samsung’s software commitment to the Galaxy S24 series is also impressive, with seven years of major OS and security updates. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 has another year of OS updates and a couple of years of security updates remaining.

Ultimately, unless you want to get your hands on the latest and greatest, or there’s a great trade-in deal, you could hold on to the Galaxy S21 for another year or so.

Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Galaxy S21 Plus

The story on the Plus side of things is completely different, though. While with previous iterations, the Galaxy S Plus was essentially the standard version with a larger display and battery, the Galaxy S24 Plus is a much better attempt at bridging the gap between the standard S24 and S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 Plus is closer to the S24 Ultra than ever before and is a huge upgrade over its predecessors

The Galaxy S24 Plus has a higher-resolution QHD+ display, faster 45W wired charging, and 12GB of RAM, compared to the S21 Plus’ FHD+ screen, 25W charging, and 8GB of RAM. That’s aside from the expected upgrades to the processor, better camera system, the slew of new AI-driven software and camera features, and the significant software update commitment.

It’s still okay to hold on to the Galaxy S21 Plus if you’re happy with it. But if you’re looking for a true upgrade, you get one when jumping from the S21 Plus to the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Will you upgrade from the Galaxy S21 to the S24? 33 votes Yes 36 % No 64 %

FAQs

Are the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S24 waterproof? Yes, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24 Plus come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S24 have an SD card slot? No, neither the Galaxy S21 nor the Galaxy S24 feature expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S24 have a headphone jack? No, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S24 don’t have headphone jacks.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S24 support 5G? Yes, all Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S24 series smartphones support 5G.