Samsung Galaxy S21 FE receives the June 2023 security patch

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE updates hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to Samsung’s latest “fan edition” phone. We’ll detail the current software versions for the device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung usually pushes out One UI updates regularly, but availability may be affected by variant, carrier, and region.

The Galaxy S21 FE launched with Android 12 and Samsung’s One UI 4 skin on top. Samsung will offer four major Android OS updates to the device. The company also guarantees five years of security updates for this phone. Current stable version: Android 13

Android 13 When will the Galaxy S21 FE get Android 14? December 2023 (Estimated)

Latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE updates June 13, 2023: The June security patch is headed for the Galaxy S21 FE, according to SamMobile. With firmware version G990U1UES7EWE3, the update fixes 53 security flaws and vulnerabilities. Unlike the patch for the Galaxy S21, the Fan Edition’s patch provides nothing else than these fixes.

To check if an update is available, head to Settings > Software updates on your device.

Previous updates March 21, 2023: Samsung’s March security update has finally arrived to the Galaxy S21 FE, but it’s only available in India at the moment. According to SamMobile, the patch comes with firmware version G990EXXS4EWC2 and offers a variety of fixes, including a fix for the series bug Google’s Project Zero found recently. However, the S21 FE, fortunately, wasn’t effected by the bug, so you don’t have to worry.

: Samsung started rolling out the February security patch to the Galaxy S21 FE. According to SamMobile, the software carried firmware version G990BXXS1BVB3 and fixed over 60 privacy and security-related vulnerabilities. January 17, 2022: Samsung rolled out the first official update to the Galaxy S21 FE in the US (h/t SamMobile). The firmware version, numbered G990U1UEU2BUL8, included the January 2022 security package and fixes for more than 60 pressing issues. If you’ve spotted an update that we haven’t, tip us! Are you looking for another update? Be sure to visit our Android 12 update tracker.

