Samsung's Galaxy S20 series April 2023 security patch is starting to roll out

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S20 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung usually pushes out updates to the entire series, but this may vary per variant and carrier. Current stable version: Android 13

Latest Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra updates April 5, 2023: Right on time, the Galaxy S20 family is starting to get Samsung’s April security update. At the time of writing, the update is only available in a small group of countries, according to SamMobile. Some of these countries include Brazil, Bolivia, and Trinidad and Tobago. The update comes with firmware version G98**XXSGHWCF and should roll out to more markets in the following days.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install.

Previous Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra updates March 7, 2023: March’s security update is available to download starting today, according to SamMobile. The latest patch appears to fix dozens of bugs for Android OS and Samsung’s software.

March’s security update is available to download starting today, according to SamMobile. The latest patch appears to fix dozens of bugs for Android OS and Samsung’s software. February 14, 2023: Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 5.1 update to the Galaxy S20 series. As per SamMobile, the update is currently available in some European countries with firmware version G98xxXXUFHWAK. It should roll out more widely in other markets in the coming days.

Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 5.1 update to the Galaxy S20 series. As per SamMobile, the update is currently available in some European countries with firmware version G98xxXXUFHWAK. It should roll out more widely in other markets in the coming days. February 9, 2023: The three Galaxy S20 phones got the February 2023 security update with firmware version G98xBXXSFGWAD. It fixed over four dozen security issues.

The three Galaxy S20 phones got the February 2023 security update with firmware version G98xBXXSFGWAD. It fixed over four dozen security issues. January 13, 2023: Samsung rolled out the January security update to the Galaxy S20 series with firmware version G980FXXSFGWA7. It fixed 52 security vulnerabilities.

Samsung rolled out the January security update to the Galaxy S20 series with firmware version G980FXXSFGWA7. It fixed 52 security vulnerabilities. December 6, 2022: Samsung rolled out the December security update to the Galaxy S20 series. The entire series got firmware version G98xBXXSFGVK7. December’s patch fixed 67 security vulnerabilities.

Samsung rolled out the December security update to the Galaxy S20 series. The entire series got firmware version G98xBXXSFGVK7. December’s patch fixed 67 security vulnerabilities. November 7, 2022: The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are receiving the stable version of One UI 5. At the time of writing, the major OS update is only available in Switzerland and Germany. Other markets should follow soon.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are receiving the stable version of One UI 5. At the time of writing, the major OS update is only available in Switzerland and Germany. Other markets should follow soon. November 1, 2022: The latest security update for unlocked versions of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra is rolling out for users in the US. According to SamMobile, this is the October 2022 security update and comes with firmware version G98xU1UES3FVI6. The new update will fix a variety of privacy and security issues and may also provide stability and bug fixes.

The latest security update for unlocked versions of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra is rolling out for users in the US. According to SamMobile, this is the October 2022 security update and comes with firmware version G98xU1UES3FVI6. The new update will fix a variety of privacy and security issues and may also provide stability and bug fixes. September 15, 2022: Samsung has rolled out its September security update for the Galaxy S20 series. According to SamMobile, the LTE versions will receive firmware version G985FXXSFFVHA. As for the 5G variants, they will get firmware version G986BXXSFFVHA.

Samsung has rolled out its September security update for the Galaxy S20 series. According to SamMobile, the LTE versions will receive firmware version G985FXXSFFVHA. As for the 5G variants, they will get firmware version G986BXXSFFVHA. July 28, 2022: The August 2022 security update is arriving for the Galaxy S20 series in Germany (via SamMobile). As usual, the update is expected to hit other countries in Europe before coming to other parts of the world. Firmware version G98xBXXUEFVG5 will be coming to the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The LTE versions will instead be getting firmware version G980FXXUEFVG5.

The August 2022 security update is arriving for the Galaxy S20 series in Germany (via SamMobile). As usual, the update is expected to hit other countries in Europe before coming to other parts of the world. Firmware version G98xBXXUEFVG5 will be coming to the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The LTE versions will instead be getting firmware version G980FXXUEFVG5. July 11, 2022: Samsung has started rolling out the July 2022 security update to Galaxy S20 series devices in Europe (via SamMobile). The update is firmware version G98xxXXSEFVF4 and appears to only contain the security patch with no other new features.

Samsung has started rolling out the July 2022 security update to Galaxy S20 series devices in Europe (via SamMobile). The update is firmware version G98xxXXSEFVF4 and appears to only contain the security patch with no other new features. May 12, 2022: Samsung has started rolling out the May 2022 security update to carrier-unlocked Galaxy S20 series devices in the US (via SamMobile).

Samsung has started rolling out the May 2022 security update to carrier-unlocked Galaxy S20 series devices in the US (via SamMobile). March 28, 2022: Samsung has started pushing out the One UI 4.1 update to the Galaxy S20 series in some parts of the world.In the US, the update is going out to carrier-locked models with firmware version G98xUSQU2FVC5 (h/t SamMobile). It also adds the March security patch to the phones.

Samsung has started pushing out the One UI 4.1 update to the Galaxy S20 series in some parts of the world.In the US, the update is going out to carrier-locked models with firmware version G98xUSQU2FVC5 (h/t SamMobile). It also adds the March security patch to the phones. January 31, 2022: Samsung pushed the February update to the Galaxy S20 series ahead of time. Firmware versions G98xFXXUDEVA9 and G98xBXXUDEVA9 came to 4G and 5G devices, respectively (h/t SamMobile).

Samsung pushed the February update to the Galaxy S20 series ahead of time. Firmware versions G98xFXXUDEVA9 and G98xBXXUDEVA9 came to 4G and 5G devices, respectively (h/t SamMobile). January 13, 2022: Samsung rolled out the January 2022 security patch to Galaxy S20 devices in the US. Per SamMobile, the update included firmware G98xU1UES2DUL2 and ten fixes from Samsung, with an additional 52 from Google.

Samsung rolled out the January 2022 security patch to Galaxy S20 devices in the US. Per SamMobile, the update included firmware G98xU1UES2DUL2 and ten fixes from Samsung, with an additional 52 from Google. December 28, 2021: Samsung kicked off the stable Android 12-based One UI 4 rollout to the S20 family starting in Switzerland (h/t XDA-Developers).

Samsung kicked off the stable Android 12-based One UI 4 rollout to the S20 family starting in Switzerland (h/t XDA-Developers). November 10, 2021: According to Droid-Life, the Galaxy S20 series is now receiving the November Android security patch through the Verizon network. Usually, a Verizon rollout means most other countries/variants are getting it at the same time. Unfortunately, the security patch appears to be the only thing that’s new in this rollout.

According to Droid-Life, the Galaxy S20 series is now receiving the November Android security patch through the Verizon network. Usually, a Verizon rollout means most other countries/variants are getting it at the same time. Unfortunately, the security patch appears to be the only thing that’s new in this rollout. September 30, 2021: Next month’s security update is rolling out now to the Galaxy S20 lineup in South Korea. Per SamMobile, the update carries firmware version G98xNKSU1EUI3 and should have some other fixes included aside from just the October 2021 patch. However, we won’t know what’s included until the rollout comes to other countries.

Next month’s security update is rolling out now to the Galaxy S20 lineup in South Korea. Per SamMobile, the update carries firmware version G98xNKSU1EUI3 and should have some other fixes included aside from just the October 2021 patch. However, we won’t know what’s included until the rollout comes to other countries. September 17, 2021: The Galaxy S20 trio gained the September 2021 Android security patch across the world, including unlocked and carrier-locked models. According to SamMobile, the update brought firmware version G98xxXXSADUH5. If you’ve spotted a Samsung Galaxy S20 update that we haven’t, tip us! Looking for another update? Be sure to visit our Android 11 update tracker.

Comments