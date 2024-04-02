Samsung Galaxy S20 series no longer eligible for monthly updates

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has moved the Galaxy S20 series to its quarterly update schedule.

The S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, and S20 FE will no longer receive monthly security patches.

The Galaxy Note 20 lineup will also now receive updates quarterly.

Samsung has finally demoted the Galaxy S20 series to quarterly updates instead of monthly ones. This means that if you have a Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, or Galaxy S20 FE, you’ll no longer receive monthly security patches from Samsung. Instead, you’ll now get them once every three months.

Samsung has already rolled out the March 2024 security patches for the Galaxy S20 lineup, so you should be good for now. However, the phones won’t receive the April update. You can now expect your Galaxy S20 series device to receive a security patch in June.

The Galaxy S20 series was launched in 2020 with Android 10 on board. It already stopped receiving Android updates after fulfilling its three-year update promise. If you’re looking to upgrade, here are the best Android phones you can buy right now. Want to stay in the Samsung camp? Here are the best Samsung phones you can pick up in 2024.

Alongside the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung has also demoted the Galaxy Note 20 series from monthly to quarterly updates.

