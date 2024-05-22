The Galaxy Ring could cost as much as an Oura and come with a subscription too

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy Ring wearable, possibly at the rumored Galaxy Unpacked on July 10, 2024. We know a bunch of information about the upcoming smart ring, but we’re still unclear on how much it could cost. Now, a new leak has shed light on the possible price range of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, while we have also learnt the possible monthly subscription cost that it could come with.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has mentioned the US price range and Indian pricing for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring.

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be priced around $300-$350. This will put it in competition against the Oura Ring 3, which starts at $299 for its Heritage variant and goes up to $549 for its Rose Gold Horizon variant.

The Oura Ring 3 also requires a $71.88/year subscription to access its full range of features, while Samsung hasn’t disclosed whether it is planning a subscription model for accessing some Galaxy Ring features.

In a conversation with me, Yogesh Brar mentions that the Samsung Galaxy Ring could come with a monthly subscription that is “under $10” in the US market, according to his sources.

Keep in mind that none of these pricing details have been officially announced by Samsung. Samsung does not require a subscription to access health features on the Galaxy Watch 6, so a subscription for the Galaxy Ring feels out of place unless the company has plans for some unique value addition.

Samsung Electronics Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, Dr. Hon Pak, mentioned in an interview with CNBC earlier in the year that the company is “considering” a subscription service for its Samsung Health app, but the capabilities and insights it offers need to be improved before that can happen. Samsung is also working on the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which is expected to launch at the same rumored Galaxy Unpacked event as the Galaxy Ring, so a broader Health subscription across both products sounds plausible. Sprinkle the subscription with some AI magic for personalized health insights and coaching, and it might just click with users.

While not a direct competitor, the Galaxy Ring does exist in the same market space as the Galaxy Watch, so the company should avoid cannibalizing the sales of one product with the other. Dr. Hon Pak confirmed in the CNBC interview that users will be able to get different health insights when they wear the smartwatch and Ring together, indicating that Samsung is pushing for a wider ecosystem (and not a product alternative) with the Galaxy Ring.

Would you buy the Galaxy Ring if it required a subscription? 188 votes Yes, I will buy the Galaxy Ring with a fair subscription 9 % No, I don't want to buy another product with a subscription 91 %

