Samsung Galaxy Ring will soon be able to trigger smart home routines

TL;DR At IFA 2024, Samsung showed off a demo of the Samsung Galaxy Ring triggering smart home routines.

The example included someone falling asleep and automatically triggering a bedtime routine.

It is unclear when this will actually roll out to the Galaxy Ring.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the more unique products the company has launched this year. While our Galaxy Ring review was positive overall, we lamented that it feels like a half-baked device at the moment. However, Samsung will certainly add new features and make it better as time goes on, and one new feature is already known

At Samsung’s massive booth at IFA 2024, the company had a demo area showing an upcoming integration between the Galaxy Ring and SmartThings, Samsung’s smart home platform. In the demo, you can wave your hand into an enormous model of the Galaxy Ring, which triggers a nighttime SmartThings routine. The lights turn off, the robot vacuum starts up, etc.

Although this is triggered through the oversized ring in the demo, the real feature will be triggered by sleep recognition. The Galaxy Ring has a sleep-tracking feature, and when it senses you have fallen asleep, it can then trigger the appropriate smart home routine.

While this, on its own, likely won’t convince Galaxy Ring doubters to reconsider, it does show that Samsung is looking for new ways to make the Galaxy Ring more feature-rich.

Unfortunately, there was no information on when this Galaxy Ring/SmartThings integration will actually roll out.

