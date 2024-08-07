The Samsung Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit is pretty much free from Best Buy

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Are you looking to get yourself a Samsung Galaxy Ring? Sizing works a bit differently with these, so you’ll want to get a Samsung Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit before forking out $400 for this smart accessory. You can get it for free from Samsung, but the shipping can take time. Luckily, it’s also available from authorized retailers, but it will cost you $10. Luckily, Best Buy has a nice promotion that effectively brings the cost down to $0, because you’ll be getting a free $10 gift card with the purchase. And you could use this for the actual Samsung Galaxy Ring! Get the Samsung Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit and a $10 gift card for just $10

This deal is offered directly from Best Buy. You will get the Best Buy gift card as soon as the order is fulfilled or you’ve picked up the item in-store. It’s delivered via email, so make sure to provide the correct one.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit comes with nine rings, ranging from sizes five to 13. When you get the kit, make sure to pick which finger you’ll use the Galaxy Ring on. Samsung mentions it could be any finger, but other brands have recommended using these on the index, middle, or ring finger for more accurate results and take more advantage of all features.

Pick a ring that fits snugly so it won’t fall off, but isn’t so tight that it’s uncomfortable. When you think you’ve found the right one, you should go ahead and wear it for 24 hours, to make sure it’s actually the right fit. If it’s too tight, get the next larger one, and vice versa, and wear that one for another 24 hours. When you find the right size, you’re ready to order the actual Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Best Buy may be the most convenient way to get a Samsung Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit, as it has stores all over the country, and chances are you have one nearby. Additionally, you likely won’t have to wait for shipping. Get yours now while it’s essentially free from the popular retailer. We’re not sure how long this offer will last.

