From design to launch window: More Galaxy Ring details surface

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR An analyst has revealed more details about the Galaxy Ring wearable.

The smart ring will apparently be available later this year in three finishes.

Samsung surprised us at its Unpacked event yesterday by teasing the Galaxy Ring. The company confirmed that this smart ring will offer Samsung Health support, but revealed little else.

However, it turns out that analyst Avi Greengart went hands-on with Galaxy Ring prototypes. Greengart confirmed on Threads (h/t: The Verge) that the Galaxy Ring was “ridiculously light” and would be available in sizes up to 13.

The analyst also noted that Samsung planned to offer the smart ring in three finishes. There’s no word on what these finishes would be.

Finally, Greengart noted that the Galaxy Ring would be available later this year. No specific launch window was given, but we’re guessing the wearable could debut at its foldable-focused Unpacked event that usually takes place in August.

Comments