Samsung Galaxy Ring drops to its all-time low price from Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is an awesome wearable, but it’s expensive, and deals are hard to come by. It’s rarely on sale! The best discount we’ve seen on it takes it down to $299.99, which is $100 in savings, and this only happened during Prime Day. Today, the same record-low price is available for everyone! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring for just $299.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount is applied automatically to all color versions of the Galaxy Ring. This includes Black, Silver, or Gold.

As much as I like the Samsung Galaxy Ring, and everyone I know who uses one feels the same way, I find it hard to pay almost $400 for a smart ring. This $100 discount makes the price much more enticing.

I am personally not much of a flashy person, which is one of the things that made me like the Samsung Galaxy Ring so much. It is really made to go unnoticed, with a minimalist design that doesn’t make it look much like a high-tech gadget. It sure is more than a cheap, simple band, though. It is made of titanium, which is known for being a very light and resistant metal. It’s only 7mm wide and 2.6mm thick, so it will also be very comfortable to wear.

While it looks simple, there’s a lot of technology inside this little ring. It has features to throw around! The Samsung Galaxy Ring can track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, sleep, activity, and more. It can even help women predict their menstrual cycles!

This is a great health tool, but smart home enthusiasts will also love its smart home functionality. It integrates with Samsung SmartThings, and you can use it to control your smart home devices. For example, you can program it to turn off the lights when the rung detects that you are asleep. Pretty fun, right?!

You can use it with any Android device, but some of the features are exclusive to Samsung. Some of these include the ability to use pinch gestures, Samsung Health data integration, access to Energy Score, and Wellness Tips.

The battery life is pretty nice, as it can last about four days on a charge. You can conveniently charge it using the carrying case. As an added benefit, there is no subscription needed to use the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Again, this is a record-low price for this product, so you might want to sign up for yours before the offer disappears. These discounts don’t tend to last long.

By the way, you’ll have to find out and pick your ring size. Samsung has its own guide to figure out which size works best for you, so check it out before you make the purchase.

