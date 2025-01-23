The Samsung Galaxy Ring hits a record-low price at $120 off

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

It’s been a big week for those in the Samsung ecosystem, and there’s never been a better time to add the brand’s iconic smart ring to your ensemble. The Samsung Galaxy Ring just hit an all-time low price on Amazon, with every size and colorway subject to a $120 price drop in the deal. Samsung Galaxy Ring for $279.99 ($120 off)

The savings are applied via an on-page coupon, meaning you don’t have to do anything extra, but you won’t see the discount until you get to the checkout. We’ve very rarely seen the wearable on sale at all, and never with such a large markdown, so you won’t want to miss it.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Fancy Titanium ring, with fancy sensors The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a leap into a new device segment for Samsung. Available in nine sizes 5 through 13, this jewelry-inspired wearable is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, and some basic controls for your smartphone. Designed for 24/7 wear.

The Galaxy Ring features a sleek, minimalist design, with a compact 7mm width and 2.6mm thickness that makes it lighter and more comfortable than many competitors. Its durability holds up well to everyday activities, and the portable charging case, complete with a built-in battery, adds convenience by allowing on-the-go charging.

Health tracking capabilities include basics like heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, while its integration with the Galaxy ecosystem enables features like remote camera control and device syncing for extended battery life. Its full potential is unlocked when paired with a Galaxy phone or watch, making it an excellent choice if you’ve pre-ordered your Galaxy S25 this week.



