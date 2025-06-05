Deal: Buy a Samsung Galaxy Ring and get a free $100 gift card

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

While a bit of a niche product, there is no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy Ring is among the best in its category. At the very least, it is the most popular. It’s pricey, though. While its full $399.99 retail price is rarely discounted, there are some offers that sweeten the deal. For example, right now, you can get a $100 gift card for free when you purchase the wearable. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring with a $100 gift card for $399.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal applies to all color versions: Black, Gold, and Silver. You would be getting an Amazon gift card, which you’ll need to use exclusively with Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Ring with $100 gift card Samsung Galaxy Ring with $100 gift card Fancy Titanium ring, with fancy sensors The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a leap into a new device segment for Samsung. Available in nine sizes 5 through 13, this jewelry-inspired wearable is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, and some basic controls for your smartphone. Designed for 24/7 wear. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is quite pricey at nearly $400, but as mentioned above, it is pretty much the best of its class. It looks sleek and elegant, is very comfortable, and comes with a bevy of features.

We love the minimalist, sleek look. And get this: it is made of titanium, making it both light and resistant. It’s only 7mm wide and 2.6mm thick. It also doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb, and pretty much looks like a simple, normal ring. This means it will go unnoticed and look normal anywhere.

Of course, there is much more than looks and comfort to it. The ring does much more than look good! It can measure your heart rate and blood oxygen, of course. Additionally, the Galaxy Ring is able to track activity, sleep, and skin temperature. The thing can even help women predict their menstrual cycles!

The Samsung Galaxy Ring even gets some smart home functionality. It integrates with Samsung SmartThings, so you can use it to control your smart devices. For example, you can make it automatically turn the lights off when it detects you are asleep. Pretty cool, right?!

Just keep in mind many of these features will only work if you are well invested in the Samsung ecosystem. This is why we mostly recommend it to those of you who already use Samsung devices. The good news is that it requires no subscription, which is good news, as you have to pay extra with some competitors.

The battery life is actually pretty nice. Based on our tests, it can last about four days. You can charge it using the case, which is nice, as you can juice it up on the go.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is rarely on sale, and these gift card offers randomly come and go. Catch the deal while it is still available! There is one thing to do before, though. Make sure you get the right size for your finger! Samsung has a guide for finding the right size for your Samsung Galaxy Ring.

