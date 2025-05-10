Samsung Galaxy Ring deal: Get a $100 gift card with your purchase!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a pretty awesome wearable. In fact, it is likely the best smart ring out there, but boy, is it pricey! If you’re getting one, you might want to try to catch a good deal. Actual discounts are rare for this product, but here’s a little something that may help soften the blow. Right now, you can get a $100 gift card for free if you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Ring. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring for $399.99 and get a free $100 gift card

This offer is available from Amazon, which is the retailer for which the free gift card is intended. That said, you can also get the same deal from Best Buy, which will give you a $100 gift card for its own stores.

Samsung Galaxy Ring with $100 gift card

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a leap into a new device segment for Samsung. Available in nine sizes 5 through 13, this jewelry-inspired wearable is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, and some basic controls for your smartphone. Designed for 24/7 wear.

Why is the Samsung Galaxy Ring so pricey? Well, as mentioned above, it’s pretty much the best in its category. It looks great, feels comfortable, and comes with a nice set of features.

The accessory features a minimalist, sleek design. It’s made of titanium, making it both light and resistant. It’s also only 7mm wide and 2.6mm thick. It also has the benefit of not looking like a tech gadget, so the Galaxy Ring can go unnoticed nearly anywhere you go.

Of course, you’re not getting one of these for its looks and comfort. It can do much more than look pretty. There are the basics, such as heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. It can also track your activity, sleep, skin temperature, and even help women predict their menstrual cycles! I also like that it integrates with Samsung’s SmartThings app, so you could even use it to automate smart home devices. For example, you could set it to turn off lights when it detects you are asleep.

Of course, most of these features will only work when the Samsung Galaxy Ring is paired with a smartphone from the same brand. This is why the Samsung Galaxy Ring is mainly recommended for those of you already using a Sammy smartphone.

Another pro is that it requires no subscription, while some competitors charge a monthly fee. Based on our testing, battery life is about four days, and you get the convenience of being able to power it using the case, just in case you’re on the go.

All things considered, we think there is no competitor that gets close to the Samsung Galaxy Ring yet. It’s rarely on sale, too, so take advantage of this deal while you can. We’re pretty sure it won’t last long.

Just make sure to get the right size for your finger before you make the purchase. Samsung has a guide to find the right size for your Samsung Galaxy Ring.