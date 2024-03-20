Galaxy Ring will reportedly help you plan and prep your meals

TL;DR The Galaxy Ring could recommend custom diet plans for users.

The smart ring will reportedly integrate insights from Samsung’s food platform to offer the feature.

In Samsung’s home country, Galaxy Ring users might also be able to check what’s in their refrigerator and order ingredients for custom meal plans.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring is perhaps one of the most hotly anticipated wearables right now. Not only does it mark Samsung’s entry into a whole new fitness tracking segment, but it’ll also be a milestone that could cue other big tech companies into entering the Smart Ring market.

A new report from Korean media outlet Chosun Biz reveals that the Galaxy Ring could offer some diet and wellness-related features. The publication attributes the information to officials familiar with the development of the Samsung smart ring and says that the company plans to link the Galaxy Ring to Samsung Food and Samsung e-Food Center.

Samsung Food is an AI-powered personalized food & recipe service that offers meal planning intelligence and smart home compatibility. By linking the Galaxy Ring to the service, Samsung is reportedly planning to offer users customized diet plans based on their health information gathered by the wearable. For instance, the Galaxy Ring might make meal recommendations based on a user’s calorie consumption and Body Mass Index (BMI).

Which is your favorite, go-to fitness tracker brand? 56 votes Fitbit 29 % Xiaomi 14 % Huawei 2 % Amazfit 5 % Garmin 16 % Oura 0 % Samsung 21 % Withings 4 % Whoop 4 % Others 5 %

Samsung Food, which also links to the company’s smart refrigerators, will also reportedly analyze the ingredients in a Galaxy Ring user’s fridge and offer meal advice based on the contents of the fridge. Meanwhile, missing ingredients from a recipe can be ordered through the Samsung e-Food Center, a dedicated food shopping portal in Korea.

Samsung offers a similar nutrition tracking feature on select Galaxy Watches in its home country. We’re guessing the food shopping feature for Galaxy Ring users will also be limited to South Korea since Samsung’s e-Food Center is not available outside the country. The diet recommendation feature could launch globally, though, given that Samsung Food is available in 104 countries.

