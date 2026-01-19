Samsung will let you know if your Galaxy Ring has been disconnected for multiple days

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is working on improved connectivity notifications for Galaxy Ring.

A new notification will let users know how long their ring has been disconnected. An existing notification that alerts users their ring is disconnected will be updated to include the battery charge percentage at the time of disconnection.

Code for these changes is present in the Galaxy Ring Manager app, but we’re not sure when to expect the changes to go live.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring uses notifications on your phone to keep you up to speed about its battery and connectivity — for example, alerts when battery charge gets down to 15 percent or when connection with the ring has been lost. Today, we’ve seen evidence that those notifications will soon be a little smarter, ideally helping users avoid missing out on tracked health data.

Poking around the latest version of the Galaxy Ring Manager app, we found strings that outline a couple improvements to the Galaxy Ring’s connectivity notifications. First up, the notification sent when a Galaxy Ring is disconnected is getting more useful with the addition of the ring’s battery life at the time the connection was lost, helping users suss out what exactly happened — whether the ring’s battery was drained, or the ring was left behind, or connectivity issues stopped a charged ring from syncing when it still should have.

As you can see in the strings below, these notifications will also remind users to keep their rings charged and avoid letting the battery drain completely to “keep your ring healthy.”

Code Copy Text <plurals name="long_time_disconnect_reminder_notification_title"> <item quantity="other">Ring disconnected for %d days</item> <item quantity="one">Ring disconnected for %d day</item> <item quantity="few">Ring disconnected for %d days</item> <item quantity="many">Ring disconnected for %d days</item> </plurals>

Code Copy Text <string name="long_time_disconnect_reminder_notification_desc">Connect it to check the battery. To keep your ring healthy, charge it regularly before the battery drains.</string>

Samsung’s also cooking up a new type of notification will tell users how long their ring has been disconnected. This could be helpful for people who use their smart rings more passively and may have missed an initial dead battery notification, or to help track down a misplaced Galaxy Ring — if you know your ring has been disconnected for three days, for example, it should be relatively easy to pin down where you were when the disconnect occurred.

Code Copy Text <string name="low_battery_disconnect_notification_title">Ring disconnected from phone</string> <string name="low_battery_disconnect_notification_desc">Battery was %d%%. To keep your ring healthy, charge before the battery runs out.</string> This functionality is all in progress as of the latest update to Galaxy Ring Manager. It's not clear when we should expect these features to go live for users, but it could be relatively soon.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

