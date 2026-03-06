Samsung is 'very interested' in letting you vibe code on Galaxy phones

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is exploring the idea of adding a vibe coding tool in Galaxy phones.

The company sees potential in such a tool as it could be used to customize “your smartphone experience in new ways, not just your apps but your UX.”

Samsung’s head of mobile states, “vibe coding is very interesting, and something we’re looking into.”

Samsung has been all in on AI since the launch of the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy AI. It’s gotten to the point where the company has done away with the word smartphone and will only refer to the S26 series as AI phones. Knowing this, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that the tech giant is very interested in the idea of vibe coding. And it seems there’s a chance that the AI-assisted software development practice could make it onto a Galaxy phone one day.

As a quick explainer, vibe coding is when you use AI to write software code. Similar to using AI for other purposes, all you have to do is give a prompt and the AI will do all the work for you. As such, vibe coding allows even people without any programming experience to create apps.

While speaking with the folks over at TechRadar, Won-Joon Choi, head of Samsung’s mobile experience, was asked if vibe coding would ever be a feature on Galaxy phones. In response to the question, the executive revealed that it’s “something we’re looking into.”

It seems that Samsung sees significant potential in adding a vibe coding feature to Galaxy phones. The executive mentions that such a tool could open up the “possibility of customizing your smartphone experience in new ways, not just your apps but your UX.”

“Right now we’re limited to premade tools, but with vibe coding, users could adjust their favorite apps or make something customized to their needs,” said Won-Joon Choi. “So vibe coding is very interesting, and something we’re looking into.”

In the interview, Samsung did not say when or even if a vibe coding tool is on the way. But it seems Samsung is more than willing to experiment with the idea.

