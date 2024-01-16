These Samsung Galaxy phones could get the One UI 6.1 update

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 6.1 test builds have been spotted for several Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S23, S22, S21, and the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip flagships.

Samsung has not yet announced a definitive release list or changelog for the One UI 6.1 update.

I’ve used One UI 6 on my Galaxy S23 Ultra since the first betas, and I like the smaller changes that Samsung made to its UX skin. With the impending launch of the Galaxy S24 series, I am also looking forward to One UI 6.1, even to see how Samsung is further improving its Android experience. New details on One UI 6.1 have emerged, and it appears that Samsung is on track for further refinements.

According to Tarun Vats on X (formerly known as Twitter), One UI 6.1 test builds have been spotted for the following Samsung smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A34 The list includes practically all of Samsung’s recent flagships, with the notable omission of the Galaxy S23 FE. We also don’t spot other A-series devices. However, since this is the first round of test builds, there is a good chance that the list will expand substantially once One UI 6.1 is announced and wider testing and rollout begin. Samsung has an extensive software update promise, and we’ve witnessed the company’s excellent track record on the same, so we’re optimistic.

As for what is new in One UI 6.1, Samsung has not made any official announcements so far. But we have been hearing about some of the changes through leaks.

Ice Universe mentions that animations are improved in One UI 6.1, with their frame rate improved to give them a smoother and more delicate appearance. Samsung has apparently also removed the extensive background blur effect, with the leaker presuming that Samsung has done so due to increased power consumption. Further, the background scaling animation becomes non-linear, and the wallpaper scales much more than it does on iOS, making the animation look very vivid.

There is also an elastic animation when apps are opened and closed, and the icons are expanded and then scaled back to their original position. Ice Universe also posted a video, presumably of a Galaxy S23 Ultra running One UI 6.1, where this animation is highlighted.

These are subtle changes, and while most users are unlikely to notice them, they will add to their overall experience.

