Your Galaxy phone could soon throttle your network performance for your own good (APK teardown)

TL;DR Leaked One UI 8.5 code reveals a new Network Battery Saver feature coming to Samsung devices.

The feature would utilize Personal Data Intelligence to limit network activity when the phone is not in use, such as during sleep.

One UI 8 rollout is in full swing, and thanks to leaks, we’re also getting a good look at some of the features that will come to Galaxy phones and tablets with the next One UI 8.5 update. For instance, it’s rumored to be based on Android 16 QPR2, which is a big deal. We’ve also spotted features such as privacy protection, AI notification summaries, and more. One UI 8.5 could also help you save more battery when your phone is not in use, thanks to a new Network Battery Saver feature.

We’ve spotted code within leaked One UI 8.5 builds that suggests Samsung may introduce a Network Battery Saver feature with the update.

Code Copy Text <string name="nu_network_battery_saver_title">Network battery saver</string> <string name="nu_network_battery_saver_summary">Save battery by limiting network performance when your phone isn't likely to be used, such as when you're sleeping.</string>

As the strings suggest, Network Battery Saver will limit network performance when your phone is unlikely to be used, such as when you are sleeping at night.

Code Copy Text <string name="nu_network_battery_saver_set_on_dialog_title">Turn on Personal data intelligence</string> <string name="nu_network_battery_saver_manager_pdi_dialog_message_phone">Network battery saver uses Personal data intelligence to determine when to apply network performance limits, such as when you're at home or when you're unlikely to use your phone. You can manage the apps and services that use Personal data intelligence in Settings.</string> <string name="nu_network_battery_saver_request_pdi_on_dialog_message_phone">Network battery saver uses Personal data intelligence to determine when to apply network performance limits, such as when you're at home or when you're unlikely to use your phone. To use Network battery saver, turn on Personal data intelligence in Settings.</string>

This feature would seemingly utilize Personal Data Intelligence to apply network performance limits, thereby saving battery.

Personal Data Intelligence is a feature on Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets that uses AI to analyze your on-device activity and provide personalized suggestions and shortcuts. Samsung interchangeably refers to it as Personal Data Engine. It works by building a knowledge graph of your habits to enhance user experience through features like Now Brief (which provides curated updates) and more seamless interactions within apps, while processing the data securely on your device.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

