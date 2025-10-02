One UI 8.5 may save you from accidentally sharing private info when sending pics

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8.5 will introduce a feature called Privacy Protection.

The feature automatically blurs or redacts sensitive information in an image when sharing.

Privacy Protection was previously exclusive to China.

As stable One UI 8 makes its way to more devices, we’re learning more and more about the update that will come after — One UI 8.5. For example, a recent leak revealed Samsung could give app icons a 3D appearance. Another leak suggests the brand is working on family group functionality. Now it appears the tech giant plans to expand a feature that was previously only available in China.

The folks over at SamMobile have spotted a feature called Privacy Protection in One UI 8.5. When sharing an image, this feature can automatically detect sensitive information in that image and blur or redact it. In the screenshots below, you can see an example of how it works.

In this example, the user is sharing an image that contains a driver’s license. That person can choose to hide whatever information they don’t want the other person to see. And it appears you’ll have multiple ways to hide that information, whether you want to pixelate it, blur it, or redact it. You’ll even be able to compare the edited and unedited versions before sending the image off.

It looks like this feature can be accessed by going to the More section in the sharing menu. When you tap on this option, it will get to work detecting private information. Presumably, the feature is using on-device AI to perform this feat, like Gemini Nano.

In related privacy news, there’s been more confirmation that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a Private Display feature. Leaks have suggested that this feature will block strangers from taking peeks at your screen.

