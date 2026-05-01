A pesky bug is freezing gestures after screenshots on Galaxy phones

Joe Hindy / Android Authority You can actually use these gestures with the 3-button navbar, resulting in tons of functionality.

TL;DR Galaxy owners have encountered a new One Hand Operation Plus bug.

The glitch causes swipe gestures to temporarily stop working after a screenshot is captured.

Samsung has confirmed the bug and is working on a fix.

If you’re a Galaxy owner, you may be familiar with One Hand Operation Plus. Part of the Good Lock suite, the app allows you to access apps, capture screenshots, turn on the flashlight, and more with simple swipes. While it’s a handy tool for one-handed use, a bug is causing some friction with users.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The issue at hand deals with actions after taking a screenshot. Specifically, swiping gestures will temporarily stop working once a screenshot is taken. While the swiping freeze seems to only last for a few seconds, that’s long enough to get on anyone’s nerves.

One user has shared an example of the bug on Samsung’s community forum. In a reply to the post, a moderator with the One Hand Operation development team confirmed the problem. They also provided the following explanation for what’s going on: It has been confirmed that this issue occurs because the gesture handles are set to be hidden when a color is assigned to them,

due to a problem where they are included in the screen capture.

The moderator goes on to say that the team is working on a fix. This fix will make “gesture handles transparent rather than hidden.” No concrete date was given for when the fix will roll out. However, they say it will arrive in a future update.

Follow