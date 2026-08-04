First look: This is the Galaxy Fit 4, Samsung’s next budget fitness tracker

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve spotted documentation and a rear render that confirms Samsung is working on the Galaxy Fit 4 with model number SM-R391.

The device likely features a Goodix GH3036 optical sensor module for low-power heart rate and sleep tracking, along with Bluetooth Low Energy support.

The rear render shows a device that is near-identical to the Galaxy Fit 3.

Samsung appears ready to refresh its entry-level fitness-tracking lineup with the Galaxy Fit 4, a direct successor to the Galaxy Fit 3. We’ve spotted documentation and a render of the Galaxy Fit 4 that confirm the upcoming wearable is well into development, picking up where the Galaxy Fit 3 left off, and lending weight to earlier reports that a Galaxy Fit 4 would arrive this year.

According to information we’ve reviewed, Samsung is working on a new fitness wearable with model number SM-R391, explicitly designated as “FIT4” in some documents. Here’s what the back of the device looks like:

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

As you can see, the back of the Galaxy Fit 4 looks very similar to the Galaxy Fit 3, except for its newer model number.

The wearable supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). It likely uses a Goodix GH3036 sensor module, which is an integrated optical heart rate and PPG health-monitoring chip designed specifically for low-power wearables.

The timing of these spottings aligns neatly with Samsung’s release cadence. The Galaxy Fit 3 launched in February 2024, nearly four years after 2020’s Galaxy Fit 2. With over two years having passed since the Fit 3’s debut, the band lineup is due for an upgrade.

While full hardware specs remain under wraps, the inclusion of the GH3036 sensor indicates Samsung will continue prioritizing heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and general biometric tracking in a slim profile. It remains to be seen whether Samsung will add long-requested hardware features, such as built-in GPS or NFC payment capabilities, to this generation.

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