Samsung's new Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker gets even cheaper with its latest phone

TL;DR Samsung is bringing the Galaxy Fit 3 and the Galaxy A16 to the US on January 9, 2025.

The Galaxy Fit 3 costs $59.99, but you can get a 50% discount if you buy it with the Galaxy A16 on Samsung.com.

Not everyone needs a smartwatch on their wrists. Many people are better served with a no-nonsense fitness tracker that gets the job done without burning a hole in their pocket. The Galaxy Fit 3 fits that bill perfectly, making it an easy recommendation if you have a Samsung smartphone. Samsung is now bringing the Galaxy Fit 3 to the US, and you can get an even sweeter deal if you pick it up alongside Samsung’s latest smartphone launch, the Galaxy A16.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A16 and the Galaxy Fit 3 a while ago, but the company is bringing the products to the US market on January 9, 2025. You can get the Galaxy Fit 3 for $59.99 in three case colors: Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold. While the Galaxy Fit 3 is a good deal on its own, it becomes even better if you purchase it with the Galaxy A16 ($199.99), as you can get the Fit 3 for just $30 on Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Smooth interface • Accurate HR tracking • Light & comfortable See price at Amazon Save $11.00

The Galaxy Fit 3 has a 1.6-inch display in an aluminum case that grants it 5ATM and IP68 ratings. It offers the usual health tracking features, such as sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, stress tracking, and heart rate monitoring, alongside sleep coaching, fall detection, emergency SOS, and support for over 100 workouts.

Samsung

If you use the Galaxy Fit 3 with a Samsung phone, you get features like snore detection, camera remote functionality, media playback controls, Find My Phone functionality, and mode syncing (e.g., sleep mode, DND). Coupled with the affordable price tag, that’s a great deal for users who don’t want to spend on a smartwatch.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments