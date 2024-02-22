Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 announced: A bigger, smarter fitness tracker

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Fit 3 after plenty of leaks.

The new wearable brings a wider, larger screen, emergency SOS, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 has been the subject of a ton of leaks, most prominently via Samsung itself. Now, the company has finally revealed its new wearable.

True to the leaks, the Galaxy Fit 3 brings an aluminum case and a larger, wider 1.6-inch display. In fact, Samsung says this screen is 45% wider than the previous model. The wearable also brings 5ATM and IP68 ratings.

What else does the Galaxy Fit 3 offer? The brand’s new wearable also brings plenty of health and fitness features. This includes sleep tracking, snore detection (when paired with a Samsung phone), Spo2 monitoring, stress level monitoring, heart-rate tracking, and sleep coaching. This is in addition to support for over 100 workouts, fall detection, and emergency SOS functionality.

The Korean brand also touted a variety of features when connected to a Galaxy phone, such as camera remote functionality, media playback controls, Find My Phone functionality, and mode syncing (e.g. sleep mode, DND).

Samsung says the Galaxy Fit 3 will be available in a variety of (unspecified) markets. The Korean brand hasn’t revealed pricing for the device just yet.

