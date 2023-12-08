Galaxy Fit 3 name confirmed, new Samsung fitness tracker is coming soon

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 name has been confirmed in a Bluetooth SIG listing.

The listing also confirms its model number is SM-R390 and that it will have Bluetooth 5.3 support.

We’ll likely see this device launch soon, possibly in January alongside the Galaxy S24 series.

It’s been over three years since Samsung last launched a pure fitness tracker. Now, we are very much certain that a new one is on the way, and it will be called the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3.

Thanks to a listing on the Bluetooth SIG database, we have now seen the official use of the Galaxy Fit 3 name. We also can confirm a few other things about the upcoming tracker, such as its model number (SM-R390) and that it will come with Bluetooth 5.3 support. These two aspects of the tracker were rumored earlier, but now we know them for sure.

Since the Bluetooth SIG database is mainly concerned with Bluetooth connectivity (naturally), there isn’t much else to glean from the listing. However, SIG listings almost always land around the time of a launch. As such, it’s very reasonable to assume the Galaxy Fit 3 will launch in the next few weeks or months.

Given that the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch is only a little over a month away, it’s possible we could see the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 launch alongside those new flagship phones. It is also possible, though, that Samsung would reserve that launch for the phones exclusively and release the Fit 3 with a simple press release either before or after the event. Time will tell on that one.

We have already seen some Galaxy Fit 3 renders leak, which you can see at the link. The renders suggest the device will have a much bigger AMOLED display than the ones we saw on the Fit 2 and the original Galaxy Fit.

