Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 leaks: First pure fitness tracker from the brand in 3 years

TL;DR We now have leaked imagery of what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3.

This would be Samsung’s first pure fitness tracker in over three years.

The display is much bigger than the one on the Galaxy Fit 2.

Since 2020, Samsung has launched a ton of smartwatches. However, the company hasn’t launched any pure fitness trackers. This has left a sizable hole in the market, one that competitors such as Fitbit and Xiaomi have happily filled.

Now, it looks like that could finally change. Thanks to leaked imagery from Windows Report, we have our first look at what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3. This would be a follow-up to the Galaxy Fit 2, which launched way back in September 2020.

You can see the leaked images below. Overall, they show a more modern tracker with a much larger display. It looks like a slimmed-down Apple Watch, in a way, which is an interesting move for Samsung to make.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 leaked images

Unfortunately, outside of these images, Windows Report didn’t have any information about the device. Looking at the front, it would appear the tracker has an AMOLED display, which would make sense because that’s what the Galaxy Fit 2 had. Looking at the back, we see a heart rate monitor, as one would expect. We also see some pins, which we assume are for charging.

Interestingly, Windows Report suggests this might be running Wear OS instead of the much simpler operating system of the Galaxy Fit 2. We don’t believe this as it would make the tracker too close to a smartwatch and also make it incredibly battery inefficient compared to other devices on the market. Still, the publication mentioned this, so we’re putting it here.

As for a release date and price, that is also unknown. Given that we have leaked images now, it is possible Samsung could launch this before the end of 2023. However, an early 2024 launch is more likely. Stay tuned!

