This Samsung budget phone is getting One UI 7 even before flagships

TL;DR Samsung’s budget Galaxy F06 5G phone comes with One UI 7, which is based on Android 15.

Meanwhile, most of Samsung’s lineup still awaits information about their One UI 7 update.

Only Galaxy S25 series users can enjoy stable One UI 7 right now, while Galaxy S24 users are on One UI 7 betas.

It’s safe to say that Samsung has dropped the ball on its One UI 7 update. While the update itself is amazing on devices like the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series, Samsung’s non-committal to any further details on when the Android 15-based update will arrive on other devices is baffling. Even the flagship Galaxy S24 series is running on betas, while top-tier foldables Galaxy Z Fold 6 are left waiting. Samsung has thankfully added another device to the One UI 7 list, but it’s surprisingly a budget phone.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy F06 5G in India. It’s the second phone in its lineup to ship with One UI 7, based on Android 15, right out of the box.

The Galaxy F06 is a budget phone with a 6.74-inch HD+ display, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 50MP primary camera with a 2MP secondary camera, and an 8MP front camera. Its 4GB+128 GB variant starts at Rs. 9,999 (~$115).

Samsung hasn’t yet revealed the first sale date for the Galaxy F06. If that happens in the next few days, this humble budget phone will be shipping with stable One UI 7 before most of Samsung’s expansive lineup, which comprises phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that can go up to $2,260, can experience it. Imagine paying that much money just six months ago, and a $100 budget phone still gets to be on the latest and greatest OS update before you do.

We don’t expect One UI 7 on the Galaxy F06 to be the full experience. Samsung usually ships One UI Core on its budget phones with less powerful hardware. This Core software experience misses out on features such as Good Lock and Samsung Knox, though the Galaxy F06 ships with Samsung Knox Vault, so we’ll have to see what’s missing from the software experience on this budget phone.

On the other hand, Samsung’s flagships, like the recent Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Z-series, will likely get the full suite of features, though we can’t say for sure since Samsung continues to remain tight-lipped about its broader One UI 7 plans.

Android 15 has been out since October 2024, and many OEMs have pushed out their skinned updates to even their mid-range phones. Samsung’s refusal to even talk about One UI 7 is just perplexing at this point, and users deserve better. Galaxy S25 users can enjoy their One UI 7 stable update; Galaxy S24 users can look forward to the fourth One UI 7 beta possibly arriving next week. Everyone else can get jealous of a $100 budget phone.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like