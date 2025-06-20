Samsung's upcoming earthquake warning system goes beyond what Google offers

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is preparing a new earthquake warning system that’s more refined than Google’s broader system for Android.

The feature will allow Galaxy users to set a custom magnitude threshold for alerts.

Users can also preview earthquake warnings and set different thresholds for day and night.

Samsung is upgrading earthquake alerts on Galaxy phones with more features than what Google’s built-in Android system currently offers. Google’s version is a straightforward toggle that warns users about earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 or higher.

Samsung, however, is building its own “Earthquake warning” system, as spotted by Galaxy Techie. According to screenshots, Galaxy users will be able to customize the magnitude threshold for alerts, starting as low as magnitude 1.0, where shaking is barely noticeable, up to 4.0, where more noticeable tremors occur. Users can also preview alerts and set different thresholds for day and night, giving them more control over when and how they’re notified. Additionally, Samsung will let users choose whether to receive alerts for lower-intensity quakes that fall below their chosen threshold.

The feature will include a history of past earthquake warnings, options to find nearby emergency shelters, and the ability to set emergency contacts who can be reached during an earthquake.

Samsung’s new Earthquake warning system isn’t live just yet, but it’s expected to launch with the stable One UI 8 update. That said, if you’re curious, the leaker has also shared an APK file so you can try the feature early.