RIP beans? Leaker says Galaxy Buds Live might not get a follow-up.

Lily Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a leaker, Samsung may have scrapped plans for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 2.

The bean-shaped earbuds might not have been the hit Samsung was hoping for.

Moving on from the Live line, Samsung might launch the Galaxy Buds 3 this year.

In August 2020, Samsung surprised us all with the launch of the Galaxy Buds Live. The unique true wireless earbuds had a weird bean shape, making them stand out like a sore thumb amongst a sea of AirPods clones. Theoretically, Samsung did this on purpose to forge some new ground regarding earbud design.

Unfortunately, it’s beginning to look like Samsung’s hopes didn’t work out. We haven’t seen a follow-up to the beans — supposedly to land as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 2 — and now it seems we might never. According to unproven leaker Chunvn8888, Samsung may have abandoned plans for the Buds Live 2.

The leak sprang from a tweet in which Chunvn8888 stated that the Galaxy Buds 3 could launch this year. Another Twitter user asked about the Live line, and the leaker responded. They said Samsung dropped the bean design, so no Galaxy Buds Live 2 are on the way:

Apparently the bean design has been dropped so yeah, no Live — No name (@chunvn8888) April 16, 2023

This news will probably disappoint fans of the beans. However, fans of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 might want to get excited. Elsewhere in the thread, Chunvn8888 states that Samsung is going to crib a lot from the Buds Pro 2 to create the Galaxy Buds 3. Obviously, the company will likely cut out some premium features to keep the price low. But the Buds 3 could be the most high-end non-Pro ‘buds from Samsung yet.

If the Galaxy Buds 3 do launch in 2023, we’d expect them alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in August.

