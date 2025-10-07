Score the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE at 45% off in an unbeaten Prime Day deal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Prime Day is rolling out a fantastic deal for those in need of a new audio companion. The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, celebrated for their comfortable fit and rich features, are now available at an enticing deal price of $54.99. They usually sell for $99.99, so you’re saving 45% on the retail price. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for $54.99 (45% off)

These earbuds shine with features like Active Noise Cancellation, ensuring your music stays crisp and clear. The redesigned wing-tip design not only provides a secure fit but also ensures comfort for extended listening sessions. Whether you’re multitasking at home or on the go, the touch controls help you manage playback effortlessly.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Comfortable sound at a comfortable price The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are a capable set of true wireless earbuds. Don't let the small price fool you, these buds are equipped with ANC, Ambient mode, SmartThings tracking, and easy-pair with your Galaxy devices. See price at Amazon Save $45.00 Prime Deal

A fancy flourish on these budget buds is their in-ear language translation feature, available through Samsung Galaxy devices, which can be pretty handy for travelers. Furthermore, seamless Samsung integration lets you smoothly switch between devices, keeping connectivity hassle-free.

Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you haven’t signed up yet, there’s a 30-day free trial to consider. Don’t miss out on these savings!

Follow