Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Score the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE at 45% off in an unbeaten Prime Day deal
2 hours ago
Prime Day is rolling out a fantastic deal for those in need of a new audio companion. The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, celebrated for their comfortable fit and rich features, are now available at an enticing deal price of $54.99. They usually sell for $99.99, so you’re saving 45% on the retail price.
These earbuds shine with features like Active Noise Cancellation, ensuring your music stays crisp and clear. The redesigned wing-tip design not only provides a secure fit but also ensures comfort for extended listening sessions. Whether you’re multitasking at home or on the go, the touch controls help you manage playback effortlessly.
A fancy flourish on these budget buds is their in-ear language translation feature, available through Samsung Galaxy devices, which can be pretty handy for travelers. Furthermore, seamless Samsung integration lets you smoothly switch between devices, keeping connectivity hassle-free.
Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you haven’t signed up yet, there’s a 30-day free trial to consider. Don’t miss out on these savings!
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.