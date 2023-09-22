Samsung Galaxy Buds FE leak once again, this time with their launch date

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE have leaked once again, alongside promotional images showing a few features.

One leaked image also points to an October 4, 2023, release.

The Galaxy Buds FE are widely expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Samsung is gearing up to add the Galaxy Buds FE to its lineup of great earbuds. We’ve seen numerous leaks over the past few days and practically seen the earbuds from all exterior angles. But now a new leak has emerged, and it shows off the internals of the earbuds, highlighting some of its key features and even giving us a clue on its launch date.

Prolific leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared these marketing images on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Evan has also shared several other images that corroborate the previously leaked images of the earbuds. The earbuds are expected in graphite gray and white colorways.

The marketing images show off some of the features of the earbuds. The Galaxy Buds FE could come with two outer mics, one inner mic, and a new one-way speaker. The images also suggest an ANC functionality, as sound waves are shown entering the outer mics and exiting feebly from the earbud speaker.

There could also be support for multi-device connection, as the earbuds are shown alongside a phone and TV pair and a phone and tablet pair.

Further, the Galaxy Buds FE could also support Find My Device functionality, likely through the Samsung SmartThings app. Curiously, one of these images includes a phone with the date set to “Wednesday, October 4,” which could indicate when the earbuds are launching.

Finally, the last image shows off all three devices in the FE lineup: the Galaxy Buds FE, the Galaxy S23 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (or Tab S9 Plus FE).

If these leaked images are indeed correct, then we wouldn’t have to wait long to hear more about the next batch of devices from Samsung.

