Get a free $30 gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro won’t be released until March 11th, but you can already catch a nice deal if you pre-order them. The earbuds aren’t actually discounted. Instead, this offer gives you a free $30 gift card with your purchase. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro with a free $30 gift card for $249.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal applies to both the Black and White color versions. The only caveat here is that the offer is exclusive to Amazon Prime paid subscribers. You can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here. Also, keep in mind that new members get a free 30-day trial!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Samsung's top Galaxy Buds get a welcome refresh The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro brings a redesigned look, along with improved ANC, head gesture support, and more seamless AI smarts. See price at Amazon Save $30.00 With Prime!

Samsung just launched its newest earbuds, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro offer a nice overhaul. These now feature flat, metal stems. The charging case is also pretty different, featuring a horizontal, bed-style design.

You can still use the tap, swipe, and slide gestures, but Samsung introduced a really interesting trick with this iteration. These also include head gestures. For example, you can now nod to answer calls or shake your head to decline them. You’ll also enjoy other cool AI features, such as Interpreter Mode for live translations, which supports up to 22 languages.

These also won’t fall behind in terms of audio quality. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro feature a tweeter and woofer, as well as ANC 2.0 technology. The latter will let you tune noise cancelation and adapt to different environments.

You’ll get an IP57 rating for water and dust resistance. If you care about battery life, these won’t do half bad. You should get about seven hours of battery life with ANC disabled, or about six with ANC enabled. The case carries about another 26 hours of juice, considering you’re taking advantage of ANC.

We have yet to review the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, but they look pretty promising so far. If you’re already getting these, you might as well pre-order them and get that free $30 gift card. Just be quick, because the sale will likely disappear after the official launch.

