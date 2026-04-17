Samsung's new cases turn your Galaxy Buds 4 into a tin of sardines, and I absolutely want one

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has launched three canned-food cases for the Galaxy Buds 4 series.

The $29.99 accessories come in designs featuring tomato soup, sardines, and sweetcorn.

They’re purely cosmetic outer cases, but we kind of love them.

When we hear “cans” in the tech industry, our minds usually go to headphones, but Samsung has decided your earbuds should get more literal cans of their own. The company has launched a trio of food-themed cases for the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and they’re the sort of daft accessory that’s hard not to find at least a little charming.

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As SamMobile spotted, Samsung is now selling three Food Can Case accessories for its latest earbuds, with options for Tomato Soup, Sardines, or Canned Corn. All three are listed on Samsung’s US store for $29.99 each and are designed for both the Galaxy Buds 4 and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

The cases lean fully into the bit. They’re styled like tiny tins of food, and they come with a fun can-shaped keyring too, so you can carry your earbuds around in what looks like a miniature can of something that wouldn’t look entirely out of place in your pantry.

These are purely cosmetic shells for the Buds 4 charging case, so don’t expect any extra battery or clever functionality. They might give a little bit more protection, and they definitely add a lot more personality. Just remember that the pull tab is decorative, so don’t pull it — however hungry you are.

Samsung might be on to something here. Are these designs pretty silly and not really in keeping with modern tech design? Perhaps. But do I want one? Absolutely.

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