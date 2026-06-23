The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 drop below their previous best price with a $149.99 Prime Day deal

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 just dropped to $149.99, down from $179.99. That is a 17% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it also beats the previous lowest price we have seen this year of $162.87.

That makes this Prime Day 2026 offer worth a look if you want Samsung’s newest standard true wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 4 launched in 2026 and use an open-fit, stem-style design, with color options in White or Black. They also come with IP54 dust and splash resistance, so they are built to handle daily use a bit better.

On the audio side, you get a 1-way 11mm driver and Hi-Res 24-bit/96kHz playback through Samsung’s Seamless Codec on compatible Galaxy devices. The earbuds also include ANC, plus Galaxy AI features like Live Translation and Interpreter support. Hands-free access to assistants on compatible Galaxy phones is included, too.

Battery life is rated at around 5 hours with ANC on, 6 hours with ANC off, and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Put it all together, and this is a solid chance to grab Samsung’s 2026 non-Pro buds for less than usual.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

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