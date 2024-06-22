Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Watch 7, Watch Ultra prices may have leaked

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR An apparent retail leak has revealed European pricing for several upcoming Galaxy products.

Prices for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Watch 7, and Watch Ultra were all listed.

Samsung’s Unpacked event is a few weeks away, but the leak train continues to steam ahead. Now, European pricing for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra may have been revealed.

YTechB reported that a European retailer has listed the aforementioned gadgets on its website, along with pricing. The news outlet shared screenshots too (seen below), but didn’t specify the retailer. The outlet also claimed that these prices were slightly discounted compared to the full recommended prices. Either way, you’ll want to take this report with some caution.

The retailer apparently lists the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at €313.49 (~$335), which would be a steep increase over the Buds 2 Pro‘s €240 (~$257) launch price. Expect to find it in Silver and White colors.

Meanwhile, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 BT is reportedly listed at €314.49 (~$336) while the 44mm model costs €344.99 (~$369). The watches are apparently available in Cream, Green, and Silver color schemes. There’s no word on pricing for the cellular models.

Fancy buying the Galaxy Watch Ultra? The unnamed retailer is listing it for €688.99 (~$737), with the outlet claiming that it’s available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White.

Device pricing can undoubtedly change between now and the Unpacked launch event. It’s also worth noting that European prices tend to be more expensive than US prices, so a direct conversion isn’t necessarily indicative of US price tags.

