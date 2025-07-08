Score the all-time best price on Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with innovative translation feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Attention, Samsung fans — a deal on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has surfaced that you’ll want to know about. You can snap these earbuds up for just $174.99, down from their usual $249.99. That’s a solid 30% off the recommended retail price, making it the best offer you’re likely to find anywhere right now. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $174.99 (30% off)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are packed with handy features. These AI-powered true wireless earbuds come with a redesigned comfort fit and a sleek, light-up design. They offer Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation to block out the world, while the Adaptive Equalizer with Galaxy AI adjusts audio for a more personalized sound.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Situational awareness, and utility lights Compared to the nearly identical Buds3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer better sound quality, thanks to 2-way speakers, and enhanced situational awareness, thanks to advanced Ambient sound offerings. Audio is delivered through a 10.5mm DD speaker, and a 6.1mm Planar speaker. Bluetooth 5.4 offers solid connectivity and features such as Siren Detect can automatically switch ANC and Ambient Noise levels on the fly. The new Interpreter mode works with your phone to offer translations. See price at Amazon Save $75.00 Prime Deal

A particularly unique feature is the Real-Time Interpreter, which provides live translations during face-to-face conversations — great for travels or international meetings. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, they support high-resolution audio and 360 Audio for a truly immersive experience. Battery life is quite good, with up to six hours of playback with ANC on and up to 26 hours with the case. Plus, there’s the added security of an Amazon-exclusive two-year limited warranty.

This deal stands out by being not only the best price of the year but also below the lowest price available last month. It might be an opportunity you won’t want to miss if you’re looking to upgrade your listening experience. Grab yourself a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial if it helps you seal the deal.