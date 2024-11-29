Double Black Friday deal on the the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro saves you $80

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

You might already have thoughts about how you’re going to get your fitness journey back on track after the holidays, and a top pair of earbuds might be the motivation that you need. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro fit the bill, and they’ve never been cheaper than they are in the Black Friday sales. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro + $20 gift card for $188.98 ($81 off)

You have options when it comes to this deal. Amazon has a $61 discount on the wireless earbuds, which is the biggest price drop we’ve tracked so far. On top of that, you’ll also get a free $20 Amazon Gift Card. Given the retail giant’s extensive range of products, that’s almost as good as free money.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro + $20 gift card Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro + $20 gift card Situational awareness, and utility lights Compared to the nearly identical Buds3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer better sound quality, thanks to 2-way speakers, and enhanced situational awareness, thanks to advanced Ambient sound offerings. Audio is delivered through a 10.5mm DD speaker, and a 6.1mm Planar speaker. Bluetooth 5.4 offers solid connectivity and features such as Siren Detect can automatically switch ANC and Ambient Noise levels on the fly. The new Interpreter mode works with your phone to offer translations. See price at Amazon Save $81.01 Black Friday Deal!

Samsung almost matches the markdown on its own online shop, with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro reduced to $189.99 there. However, you also get an exclusive case for the buds, worth $30, for free, and there’s the opportunity to save even more with a trade-in. You’ll get a further $100 discount for switching your old Buds 2 Pro and a few other models. You even get $75 off for much older versions, such as the Galaxy Buds Plus.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliver a blend of cutting-edge features and practical design upgrades. Their sleek stem shape introduces intuitive pinch and swipe controls alongside interactive lights that support real-time translation with Samsung’s Interpreter feature. The dual-driver system enhances audio quality, especially when paired with Samsung’s Ultra High-Quality Codec for rich 24-bit Hi-Fi sound. Adaptive ANC and EQ adjust dynamically, while Super-Wideband call functionality and AI-driven noise reduction make calls that bit easier. Throw in up to 26 hours of battery life with IP57 durability, and you’re getting back for your buck at this price.

Black Friday is in its final straight, so don’t sleep on the deal. You’ll find this and many more on our Black Friday deals hub.

