Got a Samsung phone? Pair it with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a massive discount!

Are you looking for a pair of great earbuds? The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently the best from the popular manufacturer. They aren’t cheap, at $249.99 retail, but right now, you can save big on them. Woot has them available at a $140 discount! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $109.99 ($140 off)

This offer is available from Woot. This is an Amazon-owned website that focuses on deals. The only caveat here is that the earbuds won’t come with a full-year manufacturer’s warranty. Instead, it comes with a 90-day Woot warranty. Also, keep in mind there is a purchase limit of one unit per customer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Situational awareness, and utility lights Compared to the nearly identical Buds3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer better sound quality, thanks to 2-way speakers, and enhanced situational awareness, thanks to advanced Ambient sound offerings. Audio is delivered through a 10.5mm DD speaker, and a 6.1mm Planar speaker. Bluetooth 5.4 offers solid connectivity and features such as Siren Detect can automatically switch ANC and Ambient Noise levels on the fly. The new Interpreter mode works with your phone to offer translations. See price at Woot! Save $140.00

We’ve honestly seen this deal available for a while, but it continues to be as impressive as the first time I came across it. This record-low price has yet to be beaten, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro aren’t even that old yet. This model was launched in late August 2025, so it’s only been around for a few months. A 56% discount isn’t common in such a new and popular product.

If you’ve been considering these earbuds, we advise that you sign up quickly. Sure, the deal has been around for some time, but you never know when stock will run out, and this is a fantastic offer.

If you want to learn a bit about them, these have excellent audio quality and outstanding ANC performance. They are $249.99 earbuds, after all! According to internal tests from our experts at SoundGuys.com, they can block out 76% of all external noise.

The design is also very special. These earbuds look unique and will stand out in a world where all earbuds look similar. They even have “blade lights,” just in case the look alone doesn’t catch people’s eyes. They also come with an IP57 rating, so they are quite resistant to both liquids and dust.

There’s a reason we recommend these mostly to Samsung device users. This is because they will be able to take full advantage of all the features available. Capabilities like auto-device switching, live translation, and sound detection are exclusive to Samsung gadgets. But the good news is that these features, while awesome, aren’t totally necessary. People with non-Samsung phones can still use gesture controls, 360-degree audio, Find My, and more.

If you check our list of the best wireless earbuds, you’ll notice these aren’t among our very top options, but we rated them considering the $249.99 retail price. At just $109.99, these are totally amazing. Go get them while you still can!

