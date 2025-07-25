Headphone deals: Great prices from Samsung, Apple, and Marshall

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung offer is available from Woot, while the other sales come from Amazon. There are some price differences, depending on which color versions you want. We’ll go into more detail in each section below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

This is, by far, our favorite deal today. You can save a whopping $140 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. In fact, the discount is bigger than the current price, which is $109.99. This is a super hot deal considering the Buds 3 Pro are great earbuds.

These offer excellent sound quality and outstanding ANC performance. The rest of the experience is also on the premium side of the spectrum. They come with a pretty convenient 4.5-hour battery life (without counting the charge in the case). They are also very nicely built, with a unique look and an IP57 rating. A bit of sweat, rain, or dust will cause no issues!

Just keep in mind that there are some Samsung-exclusive features. Some include device auto-switching between Samsung products, live translation, and sound detection. The latter can disable ANC if it recognizes important noises you should pay attention to, such as emergency vehicle sirens. Otherwise, these will really work perfectly with any phone.

It will be really hard to beat this offer. It’s available in Silver and White. The deal is available for seven days or “until sold out.” The only caveat is that it doesn’t get a full manufacturer’s warranty, but you get a 90-day Woot warranty.

Apple AirPods Max

Are you invested in the Apople ecosystem? If you have an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or a combination of all, your best option is to go with the Apple AirPods Max. These aren’t exactly cheap, but today’s $99.01 offer brings the price down to a slightly more reasonable $449.99.

The Apple AirPods Max are among the industry’s best headphones. They have excellent sound quality and impressive ANC performance. We also love the design, which has metal accents and a minimalist look that is now iconic of Apple products. Not to mention, they are very comfortable.

Of course, you’ll get plenty of features, but most are Apple-exclusive. These include automatic device-switching between Apple devices, gesture controls, Siri support, and more.

While the battery life is not extraordinary, it is nothing to scoff at. We managed to get about 21 hours per full charge. Our only real gripe with these headphones is the price, but that is slightly better right now! The deal is available for all color versions except Purple.

Marshall Major V

Samsung and Apple are super popular, and their audio gear is excellent, but there is a very special place in my heart for Marshall. The brand’s history and culture are just the beginning. These headphones are also gorgeous and very solidly built. They look super cool.

The Marshall Major V are fun, and rock-and-roll fans will absolutely love them. The earpads are pretty comfortable, and they offer a great experience across the board. Sound quality is pretty good, but these don’t come with ANC, so keep that in mind before making a decision.

These have more than impressive battery life, which is likely the model’s biggest highlight. Marshall mentions they can last over 100 hours, and during our testing, we managed to get well over 90 hours per charge!

We also love that you get both wireless and wired listening options. The stock sound is a bit treble-heavy, but you can customize that in the app’s EQ.

Most color versions available are equally discounted. The only exception is the Midnight Blue model. Are you going for any of these? Sign up for these deals before they go away! If you’re not quite convinced, though, you can always look at other options in our lists of the best headphones and best wireless earbuds.