Need Samsung buds for under $100? The Galaxy Buds 3 FE are at a record low price

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Samsung is targeting the Galaxy Buds 3 FE at people who want stronger bass, better call quality, and Active Noise Cancellation in a single pair of earbuds. The good news is that there is a strong deal on them right now.

For Prime Day 2026, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE are down to $94.99 from their $149.99 recommended retail price. That works out to a 37% discount relative to the RRP, and it is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the buds.

These midrange true-wireless earbuds use a redesigned blade style with silicone ear tips. Samsung says the larger speaker delivers stronger bass and richer audio, while improved ambient sound gives you greater awareness when you need it. Active Noise Cancellation is also on board to block outside noise.

Battery life is rated for up to six hours with ANC on and up to 8.5 hours with ANC off. The charging case takes a total listening time of 24 to 30 hours. Samsung also focuses on calls, with repositioned microphones and AI-based noise filtering to help keep your voice clear in noisy environments.

Samsung Galaxy owners get a few extra perks, too. Galaxy AI features like Interpreter and Live Translate work with compatible devices, and the Buds support switching across Samsung phones, tablets, and Galaxy Book devices. Samsung Find is included as well, which can help you locate missing earbuds.

To get this discount, buyers need an Amazon Prime membership. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

Follow