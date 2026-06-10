Deal: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE on sale for just $109.99, matching their best price yet

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Active noise cancelation, ambient sound, and smart Galaxy features are the big draw with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE. Right now, there’s also a nice price cut that makes these earbuds even more tempting.

Prime Day might not be here quite yet, but Samsung is already offering the buds for just $109.99 on Amazon, down from $149.99. That’s a 27% discount relative to the recommended retail price. It also matches the lowest price we have seen this year, so there’s never been a better time to buy. Paid link

Samsung built the Galaxy Buds 3 FE as its more affordable Fan Edition option, but the feature list still looks strong. You get a stem-style blade design with pinch-and-swipe controls, so you can manage calls, playback, and volume from the earbuds. There’s also a larger single dynamic driver, plus three microphones for better call clarity.

Battery life is rated at up to six hours with ANC on, or up to 8.5 hours with ANC off. With the charging case, the total battery life is 24 to 30 hours. Samsung also adds Galaxy AI features, hands-free Gemini access, and Auto Switch across compatible Galaxy devices. The earbuds have a 4.4-star review score from verified buyers, but we don’t know how long the deal will last. The button above takes you to it.

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