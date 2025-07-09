Score a record deal on Samsung's 2-in-1 Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 at $350 off

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Looking for a laptop that balances versatility and power? The stunning Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 might be just the ticket. This Prime Day, you can snag the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 for just $1,249.99, down from its regular price of $1,599.99, offering a tidy 22% discount from the recommended retail price. It’s the lowest price since launch, making this a rare opportunity. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 for $1,249.99 (22% off)

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 Plus is a capable 2-in-1 device designed for both business and personal use. It features a 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, minimizing glare with an anti-reflective coating. Powering this laptop is the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor paired with an Intel Arc 140V GPU and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, delivering a seamless performance whether you’re multitasking or running intensive applications. It’s also equipped with an NPU that supports over 300 AI-driven features, enhancing productivity and user experience.

The device promises up to 25 hours of battery life, with fast charging capable of reaching 35% in just 30 minutes. Connectivity is robust with HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, and Wi-Fi 7. Running on Windows 11 Pro, it comes with an S Pen for precision and integrates Samsung’s Copilot Plus PC, offering personalized AI assistance. Weighing about 3.73 lbs, it’s an ideal companion for those on the go.

To access this deal and others during Prime Day, an Amazon Prime subscription is required. Not yet a member? Try it out with a 30-day free trial to make sure you don’t miss out on this opportunity.