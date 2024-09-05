Samsung gets on the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core train with a new thin and light laptop

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book 4 Edge, which features the newly announced Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor and a 15-inch display.

Pricing has not been announced, but we expect it to be cheaper than Samsung’s other Galaxy Book 4 laptops.

The laptop will begin appearing in markets in October, and the US can expect to see it sometime soon.

Samsung made a splash earlier this year when it launched the Galaxy Book 4 Edge powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. Now, the company is back with a 15-inch variant with the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor.

As expected, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge (15-inch) has a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display in a thin and light chassis. Since it is a Snapdragon X Plus 8-core laptop, it is a little less powerful than laptops that sport the Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite processors, but it should do just fine for most users.

You can pair it with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has several ports, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, a combo headphone jack, and a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge runs on Windows 11 Home, and features like Samsung Knox security alongside Copilot Plus features like Recall, Cocreator, Windows Studio Effects, and Live Captions. Since this is a Samsung laptop, it also features ecosystem features like Microsoft Phone Link to access your Galaxy smartphone on the PC and enable Galaxy AI phone features such as Live Translate, Photo Assist, and Circle to Search.

Samsung hasn’t announced pricing for the 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge in its press release but mentions that the device will be available in select markets, including France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US. Availability is also not specified, but you can expect it to pop up in these regions starting in October. There’s only a singular Sapphire Blue color on offer here.

