Samsung launches Galaxy Book 4 Edge, bringing Galaxy AI to its laptops

TL;DR Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Book 4 Edge, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip.

The laptop is built on Microsoft’s Copilot Plus platform and also brings along Samsung’s Galaxy AI.

The laptop is available in 14 and 16-inch models with prices starting at $1,350.

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Book 4 Edge, a new laptop model positioned as its first next-generation AI PC. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, promising up to 45 TOPS of NPU performance for seamless on-device AI processing.

The launch followed Microsoft’s recent announcement of the Copilot Plus PC platform, an ambitious initiative aimed at integrating AI capabilities directly into the core functions of Windows PCs. Samsung, along with other major PC manufacturers, has swiftly embraced this vision, and the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is its first offering in this new category of AI-enhanced devices.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, both featuring a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2.8K resolution and an ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and features a variety of ports, including USB4, HDMI, and a headphone jack. Samsung has also prioritized sustainability, incorporating recycled materials into the laptop’s sleek design.

As a Copilot Plus PC, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes equipped with all the AI features Microsoft unveiled, including Live Caption for real-time transcriptions in over 40 languages and Microsoft Cocreator for enhanced creative workflows.

Samsung has also added the Galaxy AI branding to this line, potentially bringing features like Circle to Search with Google, Live Translate, and Chat Assist to the Windows PC environment. Furthermore, Samsung promises unique functionalities like the ability to seamlessly control a Galaxy AI phone directly from the laptop.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is set to hit the market on June 18, with prices starting at $1,350 for the 14-inch model and $1,450 for the 16-inch model. To entice early adopters, Samsung is offering a 50-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV as a bonus for those who pre-order through Samsung’s official channels.

