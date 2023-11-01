The 2024 lineup of Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptops have already leaked a bit

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 family passed through the Bluetooth SIG database.

We can see there will be five models again: the standard variant, a standard 360, a Pro, a Pro 360, and an Ultra.

Upgrades to Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E appear to be in the cards, too.

In January, Samsung launched a slate of flagship Windows laptops under the Galaxy Book branding. In our review of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, we called it “dazzling” and gave it four stars. Now, it looks like the 2024 lineup is coming soon.

Over at the Bluetooth SIG database, we see new entries in the Galaxy Book family. As with the third-gen models, the fourth-gen series includes five variants: the Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. Each model will have a slightly different spec configuration and design, likely to match their third-gen counterparts.

The Bluetooth SIG system primarily focuses on connectivity features, so the listings give us more info on that. Interestingly, the standard Galaxy Book 4 uses an Intel AX200 wireless card, while the other models use Intel’s AX210 card. This results in the standard Galaxy Book 4 sticking with Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. All the other Galaxy Book 4 models will get nice upgrades to both Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E.

This will likely help make specific buyers consider jumping up to a more expensive model if a better card is crucial to them.

Obviously, those upgrades alone won’t make the Galaxy Book 4 series enticing enough for folks to drop their current laptops. However, there will likely be new Intel 14th-gen processors and other spec bumps that will make the machines more powerful. There also could be new design elements, such as thinner and/or lighter chassis.

We expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy Book 4 family alongside the Galaxy S24 series, as it did this year. However, it’s always possible Samsung could push the launch back a bit to give the smartphones more breathing room. Stay tuned, as more leaks are almost certainly on the way.

Comments