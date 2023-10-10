Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Get up to $340 off a Galaxy Book 3 or Galaxy Book 3 Pro with this awesome deal
When it comes to buying terrific Windows laptops, you can’t go wrong with something from Samsung. In the world of Windows-based machines, Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 systems are the best in the brand’s portfolio. As luck would have it, today, some stellar Samsung Galaxy Book 3 deals are available over at Amazon for its Big Deal Days event.
15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 w/Core i5, 512GB SSD for $784.99 ($215 off)
14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro w/Core i5, 512GB SSD for $1,109.99 ($340 off)
16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro w/Core i5, 512GB SSD for $1,184.99 ($265 off)
Depending on what size laptop you need, you could save up to $340, which is awesome. The Galaxy Book 3 comes in a 15.6-inch size with up to an Intel Core i7 13th-gen processor. Meanwhile, the 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro also can get up to a Core i7 as well as up to 1TB of internal solid-state storage. Finally, the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro can get up to 32GB of RAM. You’ll need to play around with the configurations to find the machine that best fits your needs and budget.
You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these prices. Thankfully, you can easily sign up for Amazon Prime for 30 days and then cancel. That would allow you to take advantage of these prices but not be locked into Prime forever.