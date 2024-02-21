Samsung confirms Galaxy AI is coming to Galaxy Wearables

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung says Galaxy AI will come to select Galaxy wearables in the near future.

The company did not confirm a list of devices, but our best guess is that the rollout will start with the Galaxy Watch lineup.

Galaxy AI will power intelligent health experiences on Samsung’s wearables.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series with several AI smarts on board. All the AI capabilities of the phone come under the Galaxy AI umbrella. We already know that Samsung plans to extend Galaxy AI support to older phones, but the company just confirmed that it’s now looking to add Galaxy AI smarts to its wearables.

In an editorial published by Samsung’s President & Head of MX Business, TM Roh, the company revealed that it’s optimizing Galaxy AI for various categories of devices across different services.

“In the near future, the select Galaxy wearables will use AI to enhance digital health and unlock a whole new era of expanded intelligent health experiences. Samsung will keep enriching and expanding Galaxy AI experiences across categories through collaborations with more industry-leading AI partners,” Roh explained.

We’ve already seen Galaxy AI features expand to the Galaxy Buds for things like Live Translations and Interpreter mode. However, the mention of new AI-powered health features suggests it is ready to step onto the Galaxy Watch lineup. We could also possibly see AI-powered experiences on the upcoming Galaxy Ring — a new category of wearables Samsung is entering.

Roh’s editorial also suggests we’ll be seeing a lot from Galaxy AI in the future. “We’re only getting started. While developing the Galaxy S24 series, we had many ideas and concepts that we wanted to bring to life. Galaxy users will be able to enjoy more Galaxy AI features that build on these ideas and concepts over time as Samsung continuously enhances and grows the mobile AI experiences,” he wrote.

Comments