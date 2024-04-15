Samsung confirms Galaxy AI features for more devices including Galaxy S22 series

TL;DR Samsung has announced Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy S22 series and other 2022 flagship devices.

The rollout should start in early May alongside the One UI 6.1 update.

There’s no official word on the features coming to the Galaxy S21 lineup.

Samsung has made it super clear that older Galaxy phones and tablets are also in line to get Galaxy AI features. After making them available to the Galaxy S23 series and some other 2023 devices, Samsung is now bringing its new AI software to the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets.

This development was spotted by a tipster on Samsung’s Korean forums last Friday, where a Samsung representative noted that the One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI features could be coming to Samsung’s 2022 and 2021 flagship devices.

However, in today’s announcement, Samsung has only confirmed the update for its 2022 lineup, with no mention of its 2021 devices. The company could possibly announce the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S21 series and other 2021 Galaxy flagships at a later date.

Anyways, Samsung says the One UI 6.1 update carrying Galaxy AI features should start rolling out to its 2022 flagships in early May. The company notes that the features headed to these older devices include Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion, and AI-Generated Wallpaper. All these features first appeared on the Galaxy S24 series.

